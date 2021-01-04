UrduPoint.com
Another Four Patients Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

Another four patients die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another four patients lost their lives to coronavirus while 21 fresh cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Another four patients lost their lives to coronavirus while 21 fresh cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday the number of active cases had reached 677 in the district while the number of recovered patients was 6,216.

He said that 796 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sectors laboratories of Faisalabad during the 24 hours.

He further said that of the total 635 beds, as many as 550 beds were allocated for COVID-19 patients at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital. At present, he said that 111 patients including 34 confirmed patients wereunder treatment at the Allied Hospital while 30 including 4 confirmed patients had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.

