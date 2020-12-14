UrduPoint.com
Another Four Patients Fall Prey To COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:18 PM

Another four patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 220 since March this year

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that M. Jamil (60) M.

Habib (80) Rani Bibi (55), and Arshad Iqbal(46) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

M Jamil belonged to Khanewal, M. Habib from Multan while Rani Bibi from Chowk Munda and Arshad hailed Alipur ,he informed.

He said that 70 patients are positive and 20 suspected out of total 136 cases.

More Stories From Health

