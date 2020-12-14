Another four patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another four patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 220 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Another four patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 220 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that M. Jamil (60) M.

Habib (80) Rani Bibi (55), and Arshad Iqbal(46) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

M Jamil belonged to Khanewal, M. Habib from Multan while Rani Bibi from Chowk Munda and Arshad hailed Alipur ,he informed.

He said that 70 patients are positive and 20 suspected out of total 136 cases.