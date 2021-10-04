Another man dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:26 PM

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 31 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 31 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Monday that 891 coronavirus tests were conducted in the public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 650, while 24,732 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 132 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 71 at DHQ Hospital and 35 at the General Hospital. He further said that 393 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

