UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Nine Patient Die Of Covid-19 At Nishtar Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:56 PM

Another nine patient die of Covid-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another nine patients including five women lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Another nine patients including five women lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital during last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Muhammed Khamisa, 60, r/o Layyah, Muhammad Tahir, 65, r/o Khanewal, Kalsoom Bibi, 48, r/o Khaneal, Muhammad Aslam r/o Khanewal, Yar Muhammed, 50, Musa Khel, Razia Bibi, 64, r/o Multan, Manzooran Bibi, 50, Khanewal and Mussarat Bibi, 66, r/o Multan were expired at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

As many as 91 patients were admitted as positive and 33 were suspected out of total 159 cases. Exactly 35 patients were declared as negative and likely to be discharged, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Khanewal Women

Recent Stories

Nine arrested for displaying weapons in Daska

41 seconds ago

Coronavirus claim 33 more lives in KP

42 seconds ago

Two Cyclones to Hit Western Australia Simultaneous ..

46 seconds ago

Funeral prayer of 16 victims offered, CM announces ..

3 minutes ago

Industrial worker gets monetary support of Rs. 75 ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco in $12.4 bn oil pipeline deal with EI ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.