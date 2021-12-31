UrduPoint.com

Another Patient Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 04:54 PM

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 3 other tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 3 other tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Friday that 599 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

� He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 48 while 25,945 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 15 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 4 at DHQ Hopsital and 2 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 15 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

