Another Person Dies Of Dengue Fever In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

Another person dies of dengue fever in Karachi

The Sindh Dengue Fever Prevention and Control Program here on Friday confirmed death of Mohammad Amir due to dengue hemorrhagic fever. The deceased was admitted to a local private hospital on Wednesday and succumbed to the viral infection this morning

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh Dengue Fever Prevention and Control Program here on Friday confirmed death of Mohammad Amir due to dengue hemorrhagic fever. The deceased was admitted to a local private hospital on Wednesday and succumbed to the viral infection this morning.

The officials acknowledged that the number of dengue fever cases are on the rise and attributed this to unavoidable circumstances linked to climatic change across the globe.

As for their level of preparedness, they said there is improved management and therefore recovery rates of the sufferers is much higher as compared to previous instances.

