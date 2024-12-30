Open Menu

Another Polio Case Reported In Pakistan, Total Rises To 68

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Of total cases reported this year, 27 are from Balochistan, 20 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad

D.I. KHAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) The polio tally reached 68 after a new case in Dera Ismail Khan, the laboratory confirmed on Monday.

It marked the 10th polio case reported from DI Khan in 2024.

Of the total cases reported this year, 27 are from Balochistan, 20 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

In Balochistan, weeklong anti-polio vaccination drive across the province started from Monday (today).

According to Coordinator Emergency Operation Center Balochistan Inamul-Haq, more than 2.6 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

He said, for this purpose more than eleven thousand teams have been constituted for administering anti-polio vaccine to the children at their doorstep.

Inamul Haq requested parents, media and citizens to play their role in making the anti-polio campaign successful.

