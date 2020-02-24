Another polio case reported in RWP

Another polio case has been reported in Garja, area of Rawalpindi.As per media reports, polio virus has been confirmed in 13 month old baby girl who was not administered polio drops for even once and other vaccinations including polio vaccination

Health Department said that after this polio case has been emerged in Garja, polio campaign would be started again in the Garja Union.Almost 12,500 children will be administered polio drops in this Anti-polio campaign.