Another Polio Case Reported In RWP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 03:00 PM

Another polio case has been reported in Garja, area of Rawalpindi.As per media reports, polio virus has been confirmed in 13 month old baby girl who was not administered polio drops for even once and other vaccinations including polio vaccination

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Another polio case has been reported in Garja, area of Rawalpindi.As per media reports, polio virus has been confirmed in 13 month old baby girl who was not administered polio drops for even once and other vaccinations including polio vaccination.

Health Department said that after this polio case has been emerged in Garja, polio campaign would be started again in the Garja Union.Almost 12,500 children will be administered polio drops in this Anti-polio campaign.

