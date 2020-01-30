UrduPoint.com
Another Polio Case Reported In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:51 PM

Another polio case reported in Sindh

One more polio case has been reported in Rato Dero area of Larkana in Sindh province on Wednesday raising the number of cases to two this year

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) One more polio case has been reported in Rato Dero area of Larkana in Sindh province on Wednesday raising the number of cases to two this year.According to sources, blood samples of 26-month-old Waqar Brohi were sent to laboratory and the result shows that he is affected by polio virus making him the second victim of the disease in Sindh this year.

With the new case, the number of polio cases in the province from January 2019 has increased to 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total 140 cases of polio were reported in 2019 in the country.

