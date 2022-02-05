UrduPoint.com

Another Private School Sealed At G-15/3 After Sharp Increase In Covid Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Another private school sealed at G-15/3 after sharp increase in Covid cases

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday sealed another private school at sector G-15 after a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday sealed another private school at sector G-15 after a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among the students.

Magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin sealed the premises of Beaconhouse School G-15/3 to prevent community spread of virus.

Talking to media, he said the virus was traced among three students age between 12 to 15. He said the ICT administration teams were closely monitoring the situation to contain further spread of the Virus.

With a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Islamabad, he said various localities in several sectors were sealed, following directions of deputy commissioner, Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat.

Yamin said all the magistrates and assistant commissioners were directed to ensure that essential commodities and food supplies in the sealed areas were provided to people.

In response to a query, he said under the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services, the civil administrations and health authorities would keep carrying out ground activities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Saddar Media All

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qala ..

PSL 2022 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..

14 minutes ago
 Feb-5 is day to expose brutal face of Modi govt be ..

Feb-5 is day to expose brutal face of Modi govt before world: Commissioner Multa ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 177,282 New COVID-19 Cases, 714 De ..

Russia Confirms 177,282 New COVID-19 Cases, 714 Deaths - Response Center

6 minutes ago
 Hurriyat leaders thank Pakistan for its all-out su ..

Hurriyat leaders thank Pakistan for its all-out support to Kashmir cause

6 minutes ago
 Bangash resolves to support Kashmiris in struggle ..

Bangash resolves to support Kashmiris in struggle to get freedom

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Forces Deploy Armored Vehicles in Villag ..

Ukrainian Forces Deploy Armored Vehicles in Village Near Line of Contact in Donb ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>