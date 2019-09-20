UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Three Dengue Patients Admitted To Nishtar Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:19 PM

Another three dengue patients admitted to Nishtar hospital

Another three probable dengue patients were admitted to an isolation ward of the Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Another three probable dengue patients were admitted to an isolation ward of the Nishtar Hospital.

An official source of the health department told this news agency on Friday that Usman,22, of Jhang,Abdullah, 26, of DG Khan and Tahir,21, of Kot Addu have been admitted to the health facility.

He stated that Usman and Tahir were labourers while Abdullah is a software Engineer in Islamabad.

Blood Samples of the patients have been sent to the Nishatr Hospital Central Laboratory for confirmation and its results were awaited, the source concluded.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Jhang Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

22 seconds ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

29 seconds ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

31 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

45 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

46 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.