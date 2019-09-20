Another three dengue patients admitted to Nishtar hospital

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Another three probable dengue patients were admitted to an isolation ward of the Nishtar Hospital.

An official source of the health department told this news agency on Friday that Usman,22, of Jhang,Abdullah, 26, of DG Khan and Tahir,21, of Kot Addu have been admitted to the health facility.

He stated that Usman and Tahir were labourers while Abdullah is a software Engineer in Islamabad.

Blood Samples of the patients have been sent to the Nishatr Hospital Central Laboratory for confirmation and its results were awaited, the source concluded.