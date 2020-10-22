Another three patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another three patients including two elderly and a youth died of coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 176 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Another three patients including two elderly and a youth died of coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 176 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases Dr Irfan Arshad said that Hafeez ur Rehman (62) Fazal Bibi (74) and Tanveer Ahmed (37) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Hafeez and Tanveer belonged to Multan while Fazal Bibi hailed from Muzaffargarh, he informed.

Thirty-four patients are positive and 22 are suspected out of total 71 cases.