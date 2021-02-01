UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Three Patients Succumb To Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:28 PM

Another three patients succumb to coronavirus in Faisalabad

Coronavirus claimed three more lives while 77 new cases were reported in the district during the last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed three more lives while 77 new cases were reported in the district during the last two days.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 417 in the district while the total recoveries are 7,366, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad were registered 600.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 120 patients, including 35 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 33, including seven confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 424 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.

As many as 1426 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs duringthe same period.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 minute ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

5 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

16 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

46 minutes ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

47 minutes ago

Silence of global powers over Indian atrocities on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.