Another three patients succumb to coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Coronavirus claimed three more lives while 77 new cases were reported in the district during the last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed three more lives while 77 new cases were reported in the district during the last two days.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Monday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 417 in the district while the total recoveries are 7,366, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad were registered 600.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 120 patients, including 35 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 33, including seven confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 424 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.

As many as 1426 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs duringthe same period.