Another two cases of corona reported in Faisalabad

Another two cases of coronavirus were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Another two cases of coronavirus were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to spokespersons for the health department, the number of active cases in the district had dropped to 78. He said that a total of 25,850 coronavirus patients had so far recovered.

He said presently 37 patients were under-treatment at the Allied Hospital, 8 at DHQ Hospital and four at General Hospital.

He said that 16 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He saidthat 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 atGovernment General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.