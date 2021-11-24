UrduPoint.com

Another Two Cases Of Corona Reported In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:24 PM

Another two cases of corona reported in Faisalabad

Another two cases of coronavirus were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Another two cases of coronavirus were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to spokespersons for the health department, the number of active cases in the district had dropped to 78. He said that a total of 25,850 coronavirus patients had so far recovered.

He said presently 37 patients were under-treatment at the Allied Hospital, 8 at DHQ Hospital and four at General Hospital.

He said that 16 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He saidthat 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 atGovernment General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payme ..

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payments for tech startups

1 second ago
 5.2-magnitude quake hits 73 km SW of Yonakuni, Jap ..

5.2-magnitude quake hits 73 km SW of Yonakuni, Japan -- USGS

6 minutes ago
 EU COREPER Agreed to Extend Sanctions for Human Ri ..

EU COREPER Agreed to Extend Sanctions for Human Rights Violations - Source

6 minutes ago
 City to have The Diabetes Centre (TDC) branch

City to have The Diabetes Centre (TDC) branch

6 minutes ago
 No criminal charges over Austria ski resort corona ..

No criminal charges over Austria ski resort corona outbreak: prosecutors

6 minutes ago
 Can't take India lightly in home conditions, says ..

Can't take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.