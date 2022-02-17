UrduPoint.com

Another Vaccine For Children Approved In Australia Amid Battle Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 03:38 PM

Australia's medical regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said on Thursday that it has provisionally approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals aged six years and older

The decision follows the provisional approvals granted by the TGA to Moderna for the use of the vaccine, SPIKEVAX, in individuals aged 12 years and older in September 2021.

"As for other age groups, the use of this vaccine in children aged 6-11 years should be administered as two doses at least 28 days apart," the TGA said in a statement.

It said a lower dose of 0.25 mL (50 micrograms) will be given to children 6-11 years, compared to the 0.5 mL (100 micrograms) dose used for those 12 years and older.

SPIKEVAX now joins Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as the recommended vaccines for Australian children.

Australia on Thursday reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 60 deaths, including 39 in Queensland, 14 in New South Wales and nine in Victoria.

