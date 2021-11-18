UrduPoint.com

Anti-Coronavirus Pills Might Enter Italian Market By Late December - Drug Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:59 PM

Anti-Coronavirus Pills Might Enter Italian Market by Late December - Drug Watchdog

Italy is likely to roll out coronavirus antivirals in form of pills after Christmas, Nicola Magrini, head of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Italy is likely to roll out coronavirus antivirals in form of pills after Christmas, Nicola Magrini, head of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), said.

According to the official, the oral treatment candidates under evaluation which were developed by US-based Merck&Co and Pfizer drugmakers, have shown promising preliminary results. Their assessment is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, Magrini noted.

"COVID pills may become available in the weeks after Christmas. We are making efforts to get these two drugs as soon as possible," Magrini told the Sky broadcaster late on Wednesday.

AIFA expects the European Medicines Agency to give its answer regarding the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children aged from 5-11 as early as November 29, assuming that anti-coronavirus injections might be administered annually in the future, he said.

The pills in question are Pfizer's Paxlovid, which showed an 89% reduction in hospitalization or lethal cases in high-risk patients during the interim analysis earlier this month; and Merck's molnupiravir, able to reduce COVID-19 hospitalization and death risks by 50% during the clinical trials last month.

On November 4, the United Kingdom became the first country to approve molnupiravir for use.

Related Topics

Christmas Drugs Oral Italy United Kingdom May November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 28 thousand transgenders apply for NADRA regi ..

Over 28 thousand transgenders apply for NADRA registration

3 minutes ago
 Migrant Family Hospitalized After Storming Polish- ..

Migrant Family Hospitalized After Storming Polish-Belarusian Border - Polish Gua ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to empowerment underprivileged, vul ..

Govt committed to empowerment underprivileged, vulnerable segments of society: F ..

5 minutes ago
 DC for tighten the noose against profiteers

DC for tighten the noose against profiteers

5 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan to launch today portal for automatio ..

PM Imran Khan to launch today portal for automation of power of attorney for ove ..

5 minutes ago
 Ghana projects 5.8 pct economic growth in 2022

Ghana projects 5.8 pct economic growth in 2022

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.