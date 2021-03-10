UrduPoint.com
Anti-COVID Vaccination Kicks Off For Senior Citizens In RWP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:12 PM

Anti-COVID vaccination kicks off for senior citizens in RWP

To inoculate the COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens above 60 years of age commenced in the entire district here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :To inoculate the COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens above 60 years of age commenced in the entire district here on Wednesday.

During a visit to the Corona vaccination center set up at Red Crescent Hospital, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R)Anwar ul Haq said that the C vaccination drive to administer the vaccine to elderly people has been started at 20 centers of the district.

The DC said, in addition to the existing 12 centers, 8 more centers have been established so that the maximum number of people could be vaccinated, Anwar informed that vaccines were also being administered at newly established C centers at Red Crescent Hospital, sports complex double road, all tehsil headquarter hospitals, and tehsil municipal administration offices.

The DC said the jabs were being given free of cost at vaccination centers while 14,000 elderly people have been registered so far at the centers.

On the occasion, the representative of the World Health Organisation handed over three mobile units to the District Health Authority.

"The mobile units would be utilized in those areas where there is a shortage of vaccinations," the DC added.

Meanwhile, the district health authority has advised the senior citizens to register themselves at the centers using their government issued National Identity Card numbers.

