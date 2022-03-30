Anti-dengue activities intensified

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) anti-dengue squad Wednesday destroyed dengue larvae at 277 places in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) anti-dengue squad Wednesday destroyed dengue larvae at 277 places in the province during the last 24 hours.

The squad conducted surveillance at 434,822 indoor as well as 101,831 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

Overall the situation of dengue was under controlled in the province due to the effective strategy of the government, said P&SHD spokesperson.

A total 35 cases of dengue have been reported so far during the current year while three people are under treatment in different places. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.