UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Activities Intensified

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 12:58 PM

Anti-dengue activities intensified

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) anti-dengue squad Wednesday destroyed dengue larvae at 277 places in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) anti-dengue squad Wednesday destroyed dengue larvae at 277 places in the province during the last 24 hours.

The squad conducted surveillance at 434,822 indoor as well as 101,831 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

Overall the situation of dengue was under controlled in the province due to the effective strategy of the government, said P&SHD spokesperson.

A total 35 cases of dengue have been reported so far during the current year while three people are under treatment in different places. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa making efforts to promote women entrepre ..

Lok Virsa making efforts to promote women entreprenuers

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 424,641 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 424,641 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Most markets rally on Russia pledge, but traders c ..

Most markets rally on Russia pledge, but traders cautious

2 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Wants to Supply Ukraine With 'Mo ..

UK Prime Minister Wants to Supply Ukraine With 'More Lethal' Weapons - Reports

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 17,148 new community cases, 34 ..

New Zealand reports 17,148 new community cases, 34 deaths of COVID-19

9 minutes ago
 UK Ready to Be Guarantor of Ukraine's Security - P ..

UK Ready to Be Guarantor of Ukraine's Security - Permanent Representative to UN

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.