Anti Dengue activities reviewed in Rawalpindi

A meeting was held to review the anti dengue activities here on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar chaired the meeting and monitored the performance of various departments for the eradication of dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting was held to review the anti dengue activities here on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar chaired the meeting and monitored the performance of various departments for the eradication of dengue

The Commissioner directed to gear up anti dengue activities further and warned that no laxity would be tolerated.

He said that dengue could only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts therefore, every individual and government departments must discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

He said that dengue surveillance team numbers had already enhanced to control the dengue.

He made it clear that the preventive measures were the best tool to fight with the dengue.