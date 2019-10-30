UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Dengue Activities Reviewed In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:18 PM

Anti Dengue activities reviewed in Rawalpindi

A meeting was held to review the anti dengue activities here on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar chaired the meeting and monitored the performance of various departments for the eradication of dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting was held to review the anti dengue activities here on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar chaired the meeting and monitored the performance of various departments for the eradication of dengue.

The Commissioner directed to gear up anti dengue activities further and warned that no laxity would be tolerated.

He said that dengue could only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts therefore, every individual and government departments must discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

He said that dengue surveillance team numbers had already enhanced to control the dengue.

He made it clear that the preventive measures were the best tool to fight with the dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Rawalpindi Government Best

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah puts Central Punjab on top

4 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Slovenian Deputy PM

6 minutes ago

Abdullah hammers 205, all three Quaid-e Azam Troph ..

9 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa avoid follow-on against Balochi ..

13 minutes ago

Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) and WWF-Pakis ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan's Women Cricket Team wins T20 series

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.