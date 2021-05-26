Anti-dengue arrangements reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyya to review anti-dengue arrangements here on Wednesday.

ADCG Bilal Feroz Joya said that dengue season had started and all departments should be alert and speed up the surveillance process.

He said that a third party audit would be conducted to check the performance of the departments with regard to anti-dengue.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that like the coronavirus pandemic, the dengue virus was also fatal and dangerous and to prevent it, we have to keep our environment clean.

He directed that immediate drainage of water where it was stored should be dried so that the breeding of dengue larvae could be stopped.

Bilal Feroz said that it was important to create awareness about the causes and prevention of dengue fever among the masses.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah, Focal Person for dengue Dr Tariq Hassan, MS's of all Tehsil Hospitals and other officers.