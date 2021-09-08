Anti-dengue arrangements reviewed

UrduPoint.com

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyya here on Wednesday presided over a meeting and reviewed anti-dengue arrangements.

ADCG Bilal Feroz Joya said that dengue season had started and all departments should be alert and speed up the surveillance process.

He said that a third party audit would be conducted to check the performance of departments with regard to anti-dengue.

He said, like coronavirus pandemic, dengue virus was also fatal and to prevent it, "we have to keep our environment clean".

CEO Health Dr Aslam Asad besides other officers of departments concernedattended the meeting.

