Anti-Dengue Awareness Camp Held To Create Awareness Among Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:07 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak Thursday established a dengue awareness camp at Rehmatabad to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such fatal virus.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak established a awareness camp at Govt degree college for women, Munshiabad to make people aware of dengue virus and its impact on human life.

The teams appealed the participants and the public at large to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water and urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean. This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, the teams said.

We will continue such activities in the coming days also, since the issue is very serious and linked with the public health at large, Spokesman said.

On the occasion, the officials also distributed pamphlets etc inscribed with the key messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

