UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Dengue Awareness Camp Held To Create Awareness Among Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:58 PM

Anti-Dengue awareness camp held to create awareness among citizens

With the aim of combating the deadly disease, a dengue awareness camp held to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such fatal virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :With the aim of combating the deadly disease, a dengue awareness camp held to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such fatal virus.

According to a spokesman, the camp was established by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak at Dhoke Pinno an area UC � 24 to make people aware of dengue virus and its impact on human life.

The teams appealed the participants and the public at large to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water and urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean.

This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, the teams said. "We will continue such activities in the coming days also, since the issue is very serious and linked with the public health at large," Spokesman said.

On the occasion, the officials also distributed pamphlets etc inscribed with the key messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Rawalpindi Lead

Recent Stories

Govt asked to take note of the plight of Marble Ci ..

8 minutes ago

Tsitsipas says he 'scares' Big Three after beating ..

9 seconds ago

Human chain made to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

11 seconds ago

Italy's Mount Etna Bursts Into Volcanic Activity - ..

13 seconds ago

Training camp for women series against Bangladesh ..

13 minutes ago

Court extends judicial remand of Abbasi, Miftah in ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.