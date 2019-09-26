UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Awareness Walk Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:34 PM

Anti-dengue awareness walk held

On the directions of Secretary Environment Salman Ijaz, an awareness walk to prevent dengue was organized by the Environment Protection department from the Secretary Office to Liberty Chowk, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Secretary Environment Salman Ijaz, an awareness walk to prevent dengue was organized by the Environment Protection department from the Secretary Office to Liberty Chowk, here on Thursday.

The walk was led by Director General Environment Irfan Nazir whereas Director Environment Naseem-ur-Rehman, Nusrat Naz and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the citizens during the walk.

While talking to the media men on this occasion, the Director General Environment said the EPD was taking solid measures to root out dengue by following the SOPs formulated by the government.

He informed that surveillance teams were in the field and visiting different areas to ensure proper eradication of dengue larvae besides taking the preventive measures in those areas where there were chances of spreading of dengue and mosquito growth.

Irfan Nazir said eradication of dengue larva would ensure control of mosquito-borne diseases. He said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to play his due role in the eradication and prevention of dengue.

