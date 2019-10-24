UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Campaign: Fisheries Department Thrown Tilapia Seeds In Ponds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

Anti-dengue campaign: Fisheries department thrown Tilapia seeds in ponds

In connection with anti-dengue campaign, the fisheries department thrown Tilapia fish seed in various ponds to control possible growth of dengue larva

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) -:In connection with anti-dengue campaign, the fisheries department thrown Tilapia fish seed in various ponds to control possible growth of dengue larva.

Commissioner said here on Thursday that anti-dengue surveillance was in full swing in the district as health teams were engaged in vector surveillance of all suspected places and spots of dengue larva.

Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra and others were present on the occasion.

