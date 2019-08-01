UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Campaign In Full Swing In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:40 PM

Anti-dengue campaign in full swing in Faisalabad

Anti-dengue campaign was in full swing across the district as health teams were engaged in vector surveillance of all suspected places and spots of dengue larva

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:Anti-dengue campaign was in full swing across the district as health teams were engaged in vector surveillance of all suspected places and spots of dengue larva.

District Coordinator for Epidemic Dr Bilal Ahmed here Thursday said that anti-dengue teams have so far made chemical treatment at 584 indoor places and 324 outdoor places, spots where dengue larva was found during current Calendar year.

He said the fisheries department thrown 78,400 Tilapia fish seed in 93 ponds for elimination of dengue larva in ponds.

He said walks, sessions, seminars, workshops and other programmes were held in various localities for the awareness.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee for anti-dengue here directed for speeding up the anti-dengue campaign.

He said that compromise would not be made of delaying tact, carelessness in surveillance of larva at hot spots, adding that the threat of growth of dengue larva were present during current monsoon season.

He directed to record the performance of staff through smart phone on daily basis.

Related Topics

Dengue All

Recent Stories

CTP make arrangements for maintaining traffic flow ..

2 minutes ago

Past rulers looted public money: Provincial Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price sheds 900, traded at Rs 83,100 per tola ..

2 minutes ago

Siemens pins hopes on rail as manufacturing gloom ..

2 minutes ago

Australia win toss and bat against England in 1st ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks open lower as US rate cut disappoi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.