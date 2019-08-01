Anti-dengue campaign in full swing in Faisalabad

Anti-dengue campaign was in full swing across the district as health teams were engaged in vector surveillance of all suspected places and spots of dengue larva

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:Anti-dengue campaign was in full swing across the district as health teams were engaged in vector surveillance of all suspected places and spots of dengue larva.

District Coordinator for Epidemic Dr Bilal Ahmed here Thursday said that anti-dengue teams have so far made chemical treatment at 584 indoor places and 324 outdoor places, spots where dengue larva was found during current Calendar year.

He said the fisheries department thrown 78,400 Tilapia fish seed in 93 ponds for elimination of dengue larva in ponds.

He said walks, sessions, seminars, workshops and other programmes were held in various localities for the awareness.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee for anti-dengue here directed for speeding up the anti-dengue campaign.

He said that compromise would not be made of delaying tact, carelessness in surveillance of larva at hot spots, adding that the threat of growth of dengue larva were present during current monsoon season.

He directed to record the performance of staff through smart phone on daily basis.