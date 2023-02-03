UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Campaign Starts In City

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Anti-dengue campaign starts in city

The district government is determined to run an effective anti-dengue campaign this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The district government is determined to run an effective anti-dengue campaign this year.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Friday. The district government has started to take steps to tackle the dengue in the city. The anti-dengue squads have been directed in this regard to remain active. Several teams would deliver awareness besides anti-dengue spray in different places of the city.

Related Topics

Dengue Government

Recent Stories

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visit ..

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visits Mexico to enhance cooperatio ..

14 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Cuba

15 minutes ago
 UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

15 minutes ago
 US sees surprise hiring surge as unemployment edge ..

US sees surprise hiring surge as unemployment edges down

3 minutes ago
 Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat product ..

Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat production: Genetic improvement is im ..

15 minutes ago
 South Korean Telecom Company LG Uplus Says Data Br ..

South Korean Telecom Company LG Uplus Says Data Breach Affected 290,000 Users

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.