Anti-dengue campaign starts in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The district government is determined to run an effective anti-dengue campaign this year.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Friday. The district government has started to take steps to tackle the dengue in the city. The anti-dengue squads have been directed in this regard to remain active. Several teams would deliver awareness besides anti-dengue spray in different places of the city.