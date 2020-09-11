Anti-dengue Campaign To Launch
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Friday said anti-dengue campaign would launch in the district.
Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel reviewed the arrangements regarding anti-dengue campaign and said the health department should rearrange lists of places prone to dengue larvae breeding.
He said surveillance teams will ensure the regular checking of dengue hotspots.