Anti-dengue campaign to launch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Friday said anti-dengue campaign would launch in the distric

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Friday said anti-dengue campaign would launch in the district.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel reviewed the arrangements regarding anti-dengue campaign and said the health department should rearrange lists of places prone to dengue larvae breeding.

He said surveillance teams will ensure the regular checking of dengue hotspots.