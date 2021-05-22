UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Day Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:22 PM

The district administration on Saturday observed anti-dengue day with an aim to create awareness among people about adopting prevention measures against dengue virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The district administration on Saturday observed anti-dengue day with an aim to create awareness among people about adopting prevention measures against dengue virus.

In this regard, walks were arranged in different parts of the city besides carried out anti-dengue activities.

An awareness walk was held at Deputy Commission's office led by DC Muddasir Riaz Malik while officers of different department including NGOs and civil society participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners, poster inscribed with different slogans about safety measures from dengue mosquitoes.

The DC said that steps were being taken for the elimination of dengue larva, however, the cooperation of citizens was imperative in this regard. He maintained that surveillance of all suspected places, spots including graveyards, tire shop, shops of old items etc where dengue larva could get growth was being carried out.

Meanwhile, dengue awareness walks were also arranged in Wahga zone and Shalimar zone under thesupervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Kathia.

