Anti Dengue day observed at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Following the directions of Punjab Government, Anti-Dengue Day was observed in Punjab Council of the Arts here on Saturday to raise awareness about benefits of precautionary measures.

Sanitation and disinfectant sprays were carried out in the Council for Anti-Dengue under the supervision of Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed where cleaning worker and staff members were given special instructions regarding anti-dengue drive.

Disused items in stores were disposed of properly.

On the occasion, Waqar Ahmed said that cleanliness has been declared as half faith in islam and all must keep our surroundings clean.

He added that in recent days, there has been an increase in suspected cases of dengue, If precautions are not taken, dengue can resurface, he said.

Every citizen should keep the environment dry in their homes and offices and not let water stagnate, he added.