Anti-dengue day observed in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Dengue Prevention Day was observed here on Saturday.

In this regard, a meeting was held at DC office, which was attended by officers from departments concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull said that along with implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), it was also important to curb the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

She said that special measures should be adopted for the prevention of dengue along with cleanliness in all government offices.

She appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness in their homes and surroundings and not to let water stagnant anywhere.

The DC said that citizens should fully cooperate with the teams in the fight against dengue and ensure implementation of precautionary measures in this regards.