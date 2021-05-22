UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Day Observed In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:02 PM

Anti-dengue day observed in Kasur

Following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Dengue Prevention Day was observed here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Dengue Prevention Day was observed here on Saturday.

In this regard, a meeting was held at DC office, which was attended by officers from departments concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull said that along with implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), it was also important to curb the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

She said that special measures should be adopted for the prevention of dengue along with cleanliness in all government offices.

She appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness in their homes and surroundings and not to let water stagnant anywhere.

The DC said that citizens should fully cooperate with the teams in the fight against dengue and ensure implementation of precautionary measures in this regards.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Water All From Government Asia Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Colombia president appeals to football body over C ..

35 minutes ago

8 arrested during crackdown on kite-sellers

35 minutes ago

Pakistan to provide optimum support to Gaza recons ..

35 minutes ago

NCOC urges people aged between 30-40 to get vaccin ..

36 minutes ago

Raids against substandard food items continue, sev ..

36 minutes ago

Belarus opposition activist dies in prison

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.