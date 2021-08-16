Anti-dengue drive in full swing

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sipra on Monday reviewed the ongoing anti-dengue surveillance campaign in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sipra on Monday reviewed the ongoing anti-dengue surveillance campaign in the city.

District Coordinator for Anti-epidemic Dr Zulqarnain and other officers accompanied him.

The CEO visited graveyards, streets, mohalas and other hotspots in different areas to check the dengue larvae.

He ordered for the disposal of water-filled bowls put in graveyards with issuing strict warning over the negligence.

He directed the dengue surveillance teams to fulfill their responsibilities in controllingdengue larvae besides creating awareness among citizens about precautionary measures.