Anti-Dengue drive in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Riaz Khan Meshud, the district administration has intensified anti-Dengue campaign with joint teams of health department, Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) are conducting fumigation , awareness campaign and cleanliness activities in various localities.

In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood on anti-dengue effort in which administrative officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gul Bano health department officers and other concerned officials were present.

The meeting was informed that TMA and WSSP teams have fumigated more than 30000 houses.

The district administration has increased number of teams in 12 hot spot areas with more dengue cases.

The areas include Kotla Mohsin Khan, Safid Dheri, Achini, Sangu, Sarband, Sheikhan, Pahndu, Pushtkhara, Tehkalbala, Tehkal, Bazid Khel and Deha Bahadur.

In this connection, a team of district administration headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano visited Achini, Palosai and other localities to review steps taken for the eradication of dengue virus, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

She said that due to prevalence of dengue cases, two health camps have been set up in the locality where on spot facility of dengue test was available and doctors present on the occasion would provide treatment to the patients.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, teams of the health department besides fumigation were also carrying out a door-to-door awareness campaign.

He said"Entomologists included in these teams are taking samples of water and collecting information about dengue larva." He said"The fumigation campaign is being extended to more localities and district administration is taking all necessary steps for the eradication of dengue mosquito." He appealed to the masses for covering water tanks and other utensils and adopt complete preventive measures to eradicate the disease.

He asked people to cooperate with anti-Dengue teams to control spread of dengue fever.