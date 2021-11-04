UrduPoint.com

Anti-Dengue Drive In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:27 PM

Anti-Dengue drive in full swing

On the directives of Commissioner Riaz Khan Meshud, the district administration has intensified anti-Dengue campaign with joint teams of health department, Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) are conducting fumigation , awareness campaign and cleanliness activities in various localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Riaz Khan Meshud, the district administration has intensified anti-Dengue campaign with joint teams of health department, Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) are conducting fumigation , awareness campaign and cleanliness activities in various localities.

In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood on anti-dengue effort in which administrative officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gul Bano health department officers and other concerned officials were present.

The meeting was informed that TMA and WSSP teams have fumigated more than 30000 houses.

The district administration has increased number of teams in 12 hot spot areas with more dengue cases.

The areas include Kotla Mohsin Khan, Safid Dheri, Achini, Sangu, Sarband, Sheikhan, Pahndu, Pushtkhara, Tehkalbala, Tehkal, Bazid Khel and Deha Bahadur.

In this connection, a team of district administration headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano visited Achini, Palosai and other localities to review steps taken for the eradication of dengue virus, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

.

She said that due to prevalence of dengue cases, two health camps have been set up in the locality where on spot facility of dengue test was available and doctors present on the occasion would provide treatment to the patients.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, teams of the health department besides fumigation were also carrying out a door-to-door awareness campaign.

He said"Entomologists included in these teams are taking samples of water and collecting information about dengue larva." He said"The fumigation campaign is being extended to more localities and district administration is taking all necessary steps for the eradication of dengue mosquito." He appealed to the masses for covering water tanks and other utensils and adopt complete preventive measures to eradicate the disease.

He asked people to cooperate with anti-Dengue teams to control spread of dengue fever.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Water Mohsin Khan All

Recent Stories

LHC seeks govt’s assistance on procedure of hiki ..

LHC seeks govt’s assistance on procedure of hiking POL prices

2 minutes ago
 At COP26, ENEC continues to deliver clean energy t ..

At COP26, ENEC continues to deliver clean energy transition with Unit 3 construc ..

15 minutes ago
 Swat Police arrest 40 POs in crackdown on anti-soc ..

Swat Police arrest 40 POs in crackdown on anti-social elements

2 minutes ago
 ANF sizes 50 Ecstasy Pills, 500 grams of Ice

ANF sizes 50 Ecstasy Pills, 500 grams of Ice

6 minutes ago
 37,723 COVID-19 patients discharged after treatmen ..

37,723 COVID-19 patients discharged after treatment in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago
 KP to complete 63MW power projects within next six ..

KP to complete 63MW power projects within next six month: PEDO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.