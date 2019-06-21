UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Drive In Full Swing In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:22 PM

Anti-dengue drive in full swing in Faisalabad

)-: Anti-dengue drive was in full swing across the district to wash out all possible dengue larva breeding

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) -: Anti-dengue drive was in full swing across the district to wash out all possible dengue larva breeding.

District Health Officer Dr Adnan Mahmood here Friday said the anti-dengue teams were visiting various areas and conducting indoor and outdoor surveillance.

The fumigation was carried out in the dengue affected areas to destroy larva breeding, he added.

He said the teams were collecting samples of stagnant water from various areas as well as providing guidelines to people about cleanliness.

It was the responsibility of every citizen to play role by adopting all precautionary measures, ensuring cleanliness and not to allow stagnant water in our surroundings, he stressed.

Related Topics

Dengue Water All From

Recent Stories

British minister under fire for manhandling protes ..

1 minute ago

Theatre Wallay to organize 5th edition of its stan ..

5 minutes ago

US Expert Community Primed for Information Securit ..

5 minutes ago

421 poultry farms registered in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

US Military Remains One of Largest Greenhouse Gas ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Claims Ukrainian Lawmakers Involv ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.