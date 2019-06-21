Anti-dengue drive in full swing in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) -: Anti-dengue drive was in full swing across the district to wash out all possible dengue larva breeding.

District Health Officer Dr Adnan Mahmood here Friday said the anti-dengue teams were visiting various areas and conducting indoor and outdoor surveillance.

The fumigation was carried out in the dengue affected areas to destroy larva breeding, he added.

He said the teams were collecting samples of stagnant water from various areas as well as providing guidelines to people about cleanliness.

It was the responsibility of every citizen to play role by adopting all precautionary measures, ensuring cleanliness and not to allow stagnant water in our surroundings, he stressed.