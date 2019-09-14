UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Drive Launched At Varsity

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:18 PM

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor, an anti-dengue campaign has been launched at Isla

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directives of the Vice Chancellor, an anti-dengue campaign has been launched at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) here.

According to a press release issued here, Vice Chancellor, IUB, Rana Athar Mahbood directed to launch anti-dengue campaign at the university. Teams have been formed to sprinkle anti-dengue spray at the faculties of the varsity. "The departments of IUB including the Estate Care, Medical Center, Engineering Branch and Agricultural College were assigned task to complete anti-dengue campaign," it said.

People and students living at colony and hostels, respectively, have been instructed not to leave water at open places, especially on roads and streets as dengue mosquito grew on accumulated water.

Anti-dengue spray was also sprinkled on lakes located within the IUB premises. People were also asked to keep their plants clean and not allow leaving water around the plants' pots.

