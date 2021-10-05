Anti-dengue drive picks up pace in city

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed on Tuesday visited Union Council UC-78 and 94, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements. He issued warning to three house owners over presence of dengue larva in their premises and instructed them about dengue preventions.

He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab visited Block-F Model Town and issued warnings to four house owners over dengue larva presence.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari inspected anti dengue arrangements at UC-18 and directed to speed up anti-dengue spraying process in the area. She also got registered First Information Report (FIR) against graveyard administration as they failed to maintain cleanliness in the graveyard.