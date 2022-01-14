Anti-dengue drive to be expedited in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration has decided to speed up anti-dengue campaign here on direction of Punjab government

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration has decided to speed up anti-dengue campaign here on direction of Punjab government.

Following the renewed provincial order, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed anti-dengue teams to remain in the field for continuous surveillance.

Addressing a meeting arranged in his office on Friday, the DC made it clear that reporting forgery in this regard won't be tolerated.

He further said that under the modern Android system, anti-dengue activities would be uploaded on the portal.