Anti-dengue drive underway in city

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is underway and surveillance is being carried out in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is underway and surveillance is being carried out in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha on Tuesday visited Old Officers Colony Zarar Shaheed Road Sadar, Cantt, and checked procedure of indoor surveillance.

He also issued warnings to house owners over presence of dengue larva in their premises.

The departments concerned were working in a coordinated manner to make thecampaign a success, he said.