Anti-dengue fumigation continues at 18 UCs of Town-II till Oct end

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administrations Town-II on Wednesday launched an anti-dengue fumigation drive at 18 union councils to contain the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

Administrator Town-II, Qadeer Naseer in a statement said that war footing steps were being taken to save the people from dengue fever which was reportedly spreading throughout the district.

He informed that fumigation in 18 union councils has been completed which included Khazana, Tukhtabad, Gul Bela, Mathra, Kafoor Dheri, Shahi Bala, Jogan, Chaghar Matti, Chamkani, Lala Kalay, Pakha Ghulam, Larama, Budhni, Ghari Shehdad, Kankola, Daag and Hassang Garhi.

The district administrator maintained that it was also the responsibility of every citizen to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas and not to accumulate water in their surroundings which provides breeding ground to the dengue larva.