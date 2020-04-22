Anti-dengue fumigation drive launched in Lakki

The Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) Lakki Marwat launched anti-dengue fumigation drive in the district here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) Lakki Marwat launched anti-dengue fumigation drive in the district here on Wednesday.

Tehsil Municipal Officer(TMO) Almar Khan told media that fumigation drive had been started on the directives of the provincial government and added that under the first phase sewerage lines which were mainly breeding places for mosquitoes were sprayed with anti-germs chemicals.

He urged masses to use nets while sleeping to prevent mosquitos and stay from diseases like dengue.