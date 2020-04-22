UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Fumigation Drive Launched In Lakki

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) Lakki Marwat launched anti-dengue fumigation drive in the district here on Wednesday.

Tehsil Municipal Officer(TMO) Almar Khan told media that fumigation drive had been started on the directives of the provincial government and added that under the first phase sewerage lines which were mainly breeding places for mosquitoes were sprayed with anti-germs chemicals.

He urged masses to use nets while sleeping to prevent mosquitos and stay from diseases like dengue.

