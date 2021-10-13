Anti-dengue fumigation in Town-3 continues in three shifts: Administrator

Administrator Town-3, Alamzeb Khalil on Wednesday said that anti-dengue fumigation was being carried out in three shifts on daily basis following special instruction of the provincial government and DC Peshawar, Khalid Mehmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Town-3, Alamzeb Khalil on Wednesday said that anti-dengue fumigation was being carried out in three shifts on daily basis following special instruction of the provincial government and DC Peshawar, Khalid Mehmood.

He said under the supervision of TRO Town-3, Nasrullah Shah, the anti-mosquito spray was carried out on a routine basis in areas including Sarband, Bazidkhel, Regi, Achini, University Town, academy Town, Nothia Qadeem, Nothia Jadeed, and other areas of Town-3 in three shifts. Besides, he said fog-spray through vehicles was also carried out during evening hours.

He urged the people to adopt precautionary measures identified by the provincial government to avoid being affected by dengue fever.

He hoped the situation with regard to dengue would soon be under control.

He also directed his staff to continue fumigation in hotspot areas on a routine basis to contain the spread of dengue larva.

He said no negligence in this regard would be tolerated and officials showing poor performance would face departmental action.