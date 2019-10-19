UrduPoint.com
'Anti-dengue Measures Being Monitored'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:01 AM

'Anti-dengue measures being monitored'

A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue was held at DC's Office on Friday which was jointly presided over by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and Adviser to CM Punjab for Sports Malik Umer Farooq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 )

MPA Latif Nazar also attended the meeting.

Umer Farooq said monitoring of anti-dengue measures was being carried out by the Punjab government.

He asked the departments concerned to conduct dengue surveillance besides creating clinical and medical services awareness among people.

During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics Diseases Dr Bilal Ahmed briefed the participants about measures to end dengue.

