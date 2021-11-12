Anti-dengue measures inspected in city areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Cant Zeeshan Ranjha Friday visited various area of DHA Phase-6, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance and observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad.

He got registered an FIR against a commercial building owner over presence of dengue larvae. He also instructed people about dengue preventive measure and advised them to maintain proper cleanliness on their premises and leave no place with stagnant water.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem visited UC 127 Model Town Block-F to inspect anti-dengue arrangements. He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process in the area.

During the last 24 hours, 8,302 houses were inspected for dengue larvae, under the ongoing campaign in the city.

Anti-dengue mosquito spray was also conducted at 2,783 houses and fogging process was also completed at 673 outdoor points.