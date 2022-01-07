Anti-dengue measures reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue was held in DC office under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarter Mirza Raheel Baig.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, Chief Officer Corporation Zubair Wattoo, DHO Dr Wasim Mirza, DHO Dr Ahmed, SMO Dr Zafar, DEO Attaullah Chaudhry and local officials of the departments concerned.

AC Mirza Raheel said that there was a need to create awareness among people to prevent dengue and in this regard a regular awareness campaign should be launched.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Aslam, while giving a briefing said that 843 indoor and 124 outdoor teams were working in the district for dengue surveillance. He said that the number of confirmed dengue cases from different cities as well as districts had significantly decreased. He said that the best medical facilities were provided to all the dengue patients.

Last year, 46 DERC and 163 TERC meetings were held, he added.