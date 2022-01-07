UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue was held in DC office under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarter Mirza Raheel Baig

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue was held in DC office under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarter Mirza Raheel Baig.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, Chief Officer Corporation Zubair Wattoo, DHO Dr Wasim Mirza, DHO Dr Ahmed, SMO Dr Zafar, DEO Attaullah Chaudhry and local officials of the departments concerned.

AC Mirza Raheel said that there was a need to create awareness among people to prevent dengue and in this regard a regular awareness campaign should be launched.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Aslam, while giving a briefing said that 843 indoor and 124 outdoor teams were working in the district for dengue surveillance. He said that the number of confirmed dengue cases from different cities as well as districts had significantly decreased. He said that the best medical facilities were provided to all the dengue patients.

Last year, 46 DERC and 163 TERC meetings were held, he added.

Related Topics

Dengue All From Best

Recent Stories

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalis ..

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalists in Affidavit case

12 minutes ago
 DC reviews ongoing development projects

DC reviews ongoing development projects

2 minutes ago
 Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Kazakhstan in Phone Call ..

Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Kazakhstan in Phone Call - Armenian Cabinet

2 minutes ago
 Iran Air starts direct flights for Karachi

Iran Air starts direct flights for Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 21,819 new Philippinescases

Philippines logs 21,819 new Philippinescases

4 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.