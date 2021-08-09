UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:28 PM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue in his office here on Monday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue in his office here on Monday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures.

District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr. Zulqarnain and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The DC directed the different departments to gear up the surveillance against dengue as collective efforts were required to stop the breeding of larvae. He asked the assistant commissioners for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings on regular basis and review the performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

He said the officers of concerned departments should remain active in field to achieve the desired results of anti-dengue campaign.

He warned that stern action would be taken against the officials for showing poor performance in this regard.

During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics control Dr Zulqarnain gave a detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance and informed that action was also taken against shopkeepers for not maintaining cleanliness.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the examination centre set up for the post of Patwaris at University of Agriculture Faisalabad. AC City Syed Ayub Bokhari, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool accompanied him.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners and examiners to ensure the sanctity of examinationsand conduct the same in a transparent manner without any influence, pressure and interference.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Same Muhammad Ali Post From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-pe ..

Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-peak hours

1 minute ago
 Psychological profiling of 400 police officials co ..

Psychological profiling of 400 police officials completed

3 minutes ago
 Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence day ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence day in Kashmir with full zeal

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Not Planning to Visit Poland, Negotiate ..

Lukashenko Not Planning to Visit Poland, Negotiate with Belarusian Opposition

3 minutes ago
 Global Temperature Rises Nearly 1.8F in 21st Centu ..

Global Temperature Rises Nearly 1.8F in 21st Century, Expected to Grow Further - ..

3 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical assault

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.