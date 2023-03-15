Anti dengue measures reviews in Sukkur

Additional Commissioner Sukkur, Liaqat Kalhoro on Wednesday reviewed dengue prevention measures

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Commissioner Sukkur, Liaqat Kalhoro on Wednesday reviewed dengue prevention measures.

DHO Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar, officers from school education, Colleges, sports, deputy district officers Health and focal persons of related departments were present.

The Additional Commissioner said that measures should be implemented to stay safe from dengue mosquitoes and awareness among people should be raised in that regard.

He said that water should not be allowed to stay accumulated in one place.

He directed that indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should work actively.

District Health Officer Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar said that measures were being taken for the prevention of dengue, adding the performance of indoor and outdoor team members was being monitored for that purpose. He said that a case of dengue was reported who had travelled from another district.