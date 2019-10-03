Anti-dengue Seminar, Walk Held At Government College University Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:26 PM
The Government College University Faisalabad organised a seminar and walk about dengue here on Thursday
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal presided over the function and said dengue issue could be controlled through cleanliness arrangements.
He urged the need for creating awareness among the common man about cleanliness of homes, offices, streets, bazaars, schools and colleges.