Anti-dengue seminar, walk held at Government College University Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad organised a seminar and walk about dengue here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal presided over the function and said dengue issue could be controlled through cleanliness arrangements.

He urged the need for creating awareness among the common man about cleanliness of homes, offices, streets, bazaars, schools and colleges.