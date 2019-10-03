UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Seminar, Walk Held At Government College University Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:26 PM

Anti-dengue seminar, walk held at Government College University Faisalabad

The Government College University Faisalabad organised a seminar and walk about dengue here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad organised a seminar and walk about dengue here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal presided over the function and said dengue issue could be controlled through cleanliness arrangements.

He urged the need for creating awareness among the common man about cleanliness of homes, offices, streets, bazaars, schools and colleges.

Related Topics

Dengue Man GCUF

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

16 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

31 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

31 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

46 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.