Anti-dengue squad conducts surveillance at 482,110 places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-dengue squad under the supervision of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) conducted surveillance at 385,057 indoor and 97,053 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

P&SHD said on Wednesday, the anti-dengue squad eliminated dengue larvae at 218 places across the province.

No new case of Dengue fever was reported anywhere in Punjab and overall the situation of dengue was under controlled due to effective strategy of the government.

A total of 30 cases of dengue were reported during the current year while 2 persons were under treatment.

All the suspected cases of Dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.