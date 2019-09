An anti-dengue surveillance is in full swing in the district as health teams are inspecting places and spots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :An anti-dengue surveillance is in full swing in the district as health teams are inspecting places and spots.

This was stated by CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra while reviewing performance of anti-dengue teams by visiting streets in different areas of the city here Wednesday.

DO health Dr Adnan Mahmood, District Coordinator for Epidemic Dr Bilal Ahmed, and other officers were also present.