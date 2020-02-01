Anti-dengue surveillance reviewed in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq Saturday said that strict action would be taken against those officials who showed negligence in anti-dengue surveillance campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said that dengue was a social issue and society should play its dynamic role to prevent and control spread of dengue and directed the officers to visit in filed and enhance the indoor and outdoor surveillance.

He said those private schools who will not coordinate with the surveillance teams, FIRs would be registered against them.

He said it was responsibility of every citizen to play his/her role for controlling dengue for protecting citizens from the dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and not to allow stagnant water in their surroundings.